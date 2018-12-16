ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman said she was watching TV at home on Thursday when a man broke into her home, pointed a gun at her and then robbed and sexually battered her, according to court documents.
According to the Orlando Police Department, the victim positively identified 20-year-old Patrick Gray as her attacker during a lineup, saying she's "100 percent sure" it was him.
Police said the victim said she was afraid for someone else in the home, so she convinced Gray to drive with her to an ATM so she could give him even more money.
Police said they arrived as the two were about to pull out from the garage, but Gray was able to escape through the back door of the house.
Officers said they caught up with him just a few blocks away at the 7-Eleven on South Hiawassee Road.
Neighbors said this is a tight-knit community where everyone tries to look out for one another.
“I'm just definitely going to be more aware,” said neighbor Christina Hart.
Gray is now in the Orange County Jail, facing charges of home invasion, sexual battery and false imprisonment.
A judge denied Gray bond on Friday. The 20-year-old has a previous felony conviction in Polk County.
