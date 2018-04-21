Police: Man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - A man is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old inside a Sanford home Saturday night, police said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at a home at 2407 Decottes Avenue where officers found Austin Mueller shot, police said.
Mueller was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Detectives arrested Nicholas Keefer and charged him with second-degree murder, according to police.
Police interviewed Keefer and a woman who witnessed the shooting inside the home.
Police said that during the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Keefer shot Mueller in the stomach after the two had been involved in a fight.
Anyone wishing to report information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.
