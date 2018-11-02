  • Police: Man arrested after fatally shooting man in Melbourne

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 57-year-old man was arrested after fatally shooting a 29-year-old man early Thursday, the Melbourne Police Department said.

    Police were called shortly before 2:45 a.m. to a home on Stewart Avenue near West Eau Gallie Boulevard after Stephen J. Potter fatally shot Rashad T. Scott, Melbourne police Lt. Cheryl Trainer said.

    Potter, who lives at the home, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Melbourne police Detective Dennis Higgins at 321-608-6477.

