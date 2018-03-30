ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 27-year-old Apopka man was arrested Thursday, more than two years after he fatally shot a 36-year-old man at an apartment complex, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said.
Joshua Otis Gordon Carter shot Jose Gomez in the head on Feb. 27, 2016, at the Lotus Landing apartments on South State Road 434 near Maitland Boulevard, police spokeswoman Evelyn Estevez said.
"Detectives determined through their investigation that Gomez had been in contact with Carter just minutes prior to his death, coupled with evidence showing Carter in the same area at the time of the reported homicide, Estevez said.
Carter was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on charges of second-degree murder.
Anyone with information about Gomez's shooting death is asked to call Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
