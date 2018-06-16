Police: Man fires shot in air after cash box stolen in Port Orange parking lot

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A man fired a gun into the air in a parking lot next to a Port Orange Chuck E. Cheese restaurant while chasing a thief who stole the cash box he uses at a nearby farmers’ market, police said.
The man told police he was loading products he intended to sell at the farmers’ market into the back of his van when someone opened his front passenger door and took his cash box.
The man chased the thief on foot and fired a single shot into the air while in the parking lot at 5539 S. Williamson Blvd., police said.
The suspect got into a nearby vehicle and fled the area, which was last seen headed north on Williamson Boulevard from the Pavilion at Port Orange.
Witnesses said the vehicle looked like a white Nissan Altima and that part of the tag contains the number “167.”
Police are looking for the thief who took the cash box.
