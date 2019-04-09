Police: Man formerly accused of exposing himself arrested again for sexual act during cab ride

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - An Altamonte Springs man who has faced previous accusations of exposing himself to women in restaurants was arrested again Tuesday after police said he perfromed a lewd act in the back of a taxi.
Officials with the Almanote Springs Police Department said the incident took place Monday night when Alvaro Yepes was picked by a taxi from Manny's Chophouse on State Road 436.
The driver told police that on the ride home, Yepes continued to grab her arm even though she told him not to.
At one point the driver activated a panic button, pulled into a gas station and told Yepes to exit the vehicle. She then realized Yepes had his pants down and was performing a sexual act on himself.
Channel 9 has reported on the multiple arrests of Yepes for nearly two years. In addition to his exposing charges he also has previous cases pending related to trespassing and battery. He has been released after each arrest because he has been deemed incompetent.
Officials have begun to monitor him with GPS tracking, but Yepes has continued to go inside establishments where investigators said he begins to drink and break curfew.
"I am not going to be the judge that keeps turning this man out into the community and continues to reoffend," said Judge Mark Herr during Yepes' hearing.
Herr held Yepes on a $2,000 bond and ordered him to undergo a voluntary psycho-sexual evaluation, subject to further GPS monitoring if he's released.
