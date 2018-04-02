  • Police: Man found dead in Holly Hill park

    By: Chip Skambis

    HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A man was found dead along a wooden trail in Sunrise North park Monday morning, according to Holly Hill police. 

    Police said they found a man lying unresponsive on a “wooden dock-type trail” within the park around 8:56 a.m. 

    The man, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead by Holly Hill firefighters. 

    Investigators are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death. 

    There no signs of foul play, police said. 
     

