Police: Man found dead in Winter Garden shooting; suspect in custody

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Police said they are responding to a shooting call at an apartment complex in Winter Garden.

The Winter Garden Police Department said around 3:51 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person who was shot in the area of 1031 Horizon Street.

Officers said upon arrival, they found a man dead next to a four-wheel motorcycle.

Investigators determined there was a disturbance about an ongoing issue of people riding motorcycles in the apartment complex, and a person had fired a gun at the motorcyclist.

Police said the suspect is in custody and being interviewed by investigators.

Officers said the victim was identified as 32-year-old Ja’Keem DeShun Williams.

Police said they have no other information that leads them to believe anyone else was involved and that there is no further threat to the community.

