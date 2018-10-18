Police: Man found dead with gunshot wound in Dunnellon

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Wednesday night in Dunnellon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said the man was found at a home on Southwest 106 Place in Dunnellon around 7 p.m.
Emergency crews transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said they are interviewing people who were in the home at the time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WTFV for updates.
