Police: Man found dead with gunshot wound in Dunnellon

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Wednesday night in Dunnellon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

    Police said the man was found at a home on Southwest 106 Place in Dunnellon around 7 p.m. 

    Emergency crews transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Investigators said they are interviewing people who were in the home at the time.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WTFV for updates.

     

