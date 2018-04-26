Police: Man found near woman's body says blood stains was 'days old'

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman.
Yusuf Melendez, 21, faces charges of second-degree murder.
Police said Melendez killed the woman, whose name has not been released, on the 3400 block of Southeast 4th Street about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses gave a description of Melendez and he was found near SE Ft. King Street and SE 36th Avenue sweating and out of breath, police said. He said he heard gunshots in the area and ran away.
Police said Melendez had wet blood on his shoes and pants. He said he hadn't changed his clothes in days and that the blood was from a cut to his hand more than a week ago.
Melendez stopped talking and asked for a lawyer, police said.
Melendez and the woman were involved in a relationship, police said.
No motive for the killing has been released.
No other details were released.
