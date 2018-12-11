COCOA, Fla. - A Cocoa Beach police officer shot and injured a man early Tuesday morning while responding to a call involving suspicious activity, the Cocoa Police Department said.
The man, identified as 54-year-old Keith Seal, was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said Officer Xzevies Baez was responding to a call on Forrest Avenue around 4:30 a.m. from someone who was concerned because they hadn’t seen their loved one in several days.
According to a news release, a short time later Baez reported he fired shots and the person was wounded.
Police said Baez, who has been with the department since May 2017, was not injured. The department said he is now on paid administrative leave.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is investigating the shooting.
“We will make sure there is a fair, and thorough investigation into this incident,” said Chief Mike Cantaloupe. “There is a significant impact to the officer when he or she is put in a situation in which there is a use of force. We want to make sure the officer has the emotional and psychological support needed to get through the process. We are also making sure all the necessary questions are fairly resolved in this incident.”
