Police: Man injured in road rage shooting at gas station on OBT

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say road rage led to a man being shot twice at a gas station in Orlando Tuesday morning.

    Police said the man was found with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg at the Citgo gas station near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail and Anderson Street around 3 a.m.

    Officers said the suspected shooter had already fled the scene before they arrived. They have not released a description of the suspect's vehicle.

    Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

    The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

