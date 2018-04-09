OCALA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man who sexually abused a girl was arrested Saturday, the Ocala Police Department said.
The victim told her uncle and mother that Daryl Eash "does adult things" with her, police spokeswoman Meghan Shay said.
Related Headlines
The victim’s mother reported the information to police and the girl was taken to the Marion County Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.
Investigators said the victim described in detail what had been occurring and described objects that were discovered in Eash’s home.
"Detective (Shawn) Minucci made contact with Eash and conducted an interview at OPD," Shay said. "When asked if he could explain why the child was making these allegations, he said he did not know and requested a lawyer."
Eash was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12.
No other details were given.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}