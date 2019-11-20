Police: Man shot, killed inside Ocala home; suspect arrested after calling 911 to confess

OCALA, Fla. - Witnesses told police they heard at least four gunshots Tuesday night before officers said they arrived at a home in Ocala and found a 24-year-old man inside with several gunshot wounds.
Police said around 10 p.m. Tyler Richardson, of Ocala, was transported from the home on Fort King Street to Ocala Regional Medical Center where he died.
While the investigation at the home continued, officers said a man called 911 to admit to the shooting.
Police said when they tracked down suspect Alton Wilkerson he could not give a reason for the shooting, but he did show officers where he left the weapon in a wooded area near the home.
Officer took Wilkerson into custody, and he is facing charges of second-degree murder.
This is a developing story. Channel 9 is reaching out to police and reporting the latest on Eyewitness News This Morning. Stay tuned for live updates.
