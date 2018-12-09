Police: Man shot multiple times in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near downtown Orlando on Saturday night.
Orlando police handled the initial call after the victim drove himself to the Downtown Bike Office on West Washington Street.
Police said the male victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
After finding that the original incident occurred in Orange County, Orlando police turned over the case to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
This is an ongoing investigation.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}