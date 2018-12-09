  • Police: Man shot multiple times in downtown Orlando

    By: Jack DeMarco

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near downtown Orlando on Saturday night.

    Orlando police handled the initial call after the victim drove himself to the Downtown Bike Office on West Washington Street.

    Police said the male victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

    After finding that the original incident occurred in Orange County, Orlando police turned over the case to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

     

     

     

