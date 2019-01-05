  • Police: Man shot on front doorstep in Ocala

    By: Chip Skambis

    OCALA, Fla. - A 65-year-old man is in a hospital after he was shot on his front doorstep in Ocala early Saturday, police said. 

    David Foster was shot around 1:52 a.m. at the White Oaks mobile home park at 3920 SW 30th Street. 

    Foster was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition, police said. 

    Police did not say if they are looking for a suspect. 

    Detectives are conducting interviews with neighbors.

    Anyone with information is urged to call the Ocala Police Department. 
     

