Police: Man shot on front doorstep in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - A 65-year-old man is in a hospital after he was shot on his front doorstep in Ocala early Saturday, police said.
David Foster was shot around 1:52 a.m. at the White Oaks mobile home park at 3920 SW 30th Street.
Foster was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
Police did not say if they are looking for a suspect.
Detectives are conducting interviews with neighbors.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Ocala Police Department.
