Police: Man and woman dead, juvenile driver hurt after fiery crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police say two people died following a traffic crash Tuesday night in Ocala.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on SE 36th Avenue.

Ocala police said the crash involved a car and an SUV.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been thrown from the car, which was on fire.

Police said he, along with a a woman inside the car, died.

Investigators said a juvenile was driving the SUV.

That child was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital, according to police.

Channel 9 was on the scene Wednesday morning and saw repair crews working on a utility pole.

A stretch of SE 36th Avenue was still shut down.

Ocala Police Department has not released the names of those involved in the crash.

WFTV is working to learn more about what led to the deadly collision.

