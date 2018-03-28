  • Police: Motorcyclist critically injured in Orlando hit-and-run crash

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday evening in a hit-and-run crash, the Orlando Police Department said.

    The crash was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. at West Gore Street and South Ivey Lane, Orlando police Lt. Jay Draisin said.

    "A vehicle struck a motorcyclist and the driver of the vehicle fled on foot," Draisin said. "The motorcyclist was immediately transported to ORMC and is in critical condition."

    Read: Police: Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver outside Leesburg mall

    Read: Police: Ocala driver leaves scene after killing bicyclist, reports crash later

    The blue Honda Civic's front-end was heavily damaged and its front tires were flattened.

    "The tag does not come back to the vehicle," Orlando police Lt. Philip Maio said. "It appears to be an old tag that was used to drive the car."

    The road was closed in the area.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Read: Friends, family mourn Apopka woman killed in hit-and-run crash

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Motorcyclist critically injured in Orlando hit-and-run crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Troopers: Amtrak train fatally strikes pedestrian near DeLand

  • Headline Goes Here

    Possible sinkhole opens along road near Lake Mary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oviedo considers easing restrictions on breweries, wineries