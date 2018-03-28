ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday evening in a hit-and-run crash, the Orlando Police Department said.
The crash was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. at West Gore Street and South Ivey Lane, Orlando police Lt. Jay Draisin said.
"A vehicle struck a motorcyclist and the driver of the vehicle fled on foot," Draisin said. "The motorcyclist was immediately transported to ORMC and is in critical condition."
Read: Police: Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver outside Leesburg mall
Orlando Police are looking for the driver who struck a motorcyclist at Ivey lane and Gore then left the scene. The motorcyclist was transported to ORMC in critical condition. Tune in to Eyewitness News at 10/11 for the latest.#WFTV#orlandopolice pic.twitter.com/SnLUx8PTGJ— Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) March 28, 2018
Read: Police: Ocala driver leaves scene after killing bicyclist, reports crash later
The blue Honda Civic's front-end was heavily damaged and its front tires were flattened.
"The tag does not come back to the vehicle," Orlando police Lt. Philip Maio said. "It appears to be an old tag that was used to drive the car."
The road was closed in the area.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Read: Friends, family mourn Apopka woman killed in hit-and-run crash
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}