Police: Motorcyclist injured in Port Orange crash

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash around 6:18 a.m. Sunday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Madeline Avenue and Sunset Cove Drive, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

Police said the driver is currently in critical condition.

According to the police department, no other people or vehicles were involved.

The Port Orange Police Department said they will not be releasing the driver’s name.

The police department is asking if anyone has witnessed or has information about the traffic crash to contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Micheal Garay at 386-506-5838.

