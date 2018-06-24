Police: Officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man is in the hospital after he was shot during a confrontation with police in St. Cloud on Saturday night, police said.
The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Cloud after police received multiple calls about a possible suicidal person. According to police, there is an extensive history of similar calls at this location.
When officers arrived the man confronted officers holding a gun, according to police. Police said, the man ignored verbal commands and raised the weapon towards the officer.
One of the officers fired, hitting the subject, St. Cloud police said.
The man was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to police.
St. Cloud police said the fiev-year veteran who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave as required by department police.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken the lead in the investigation.
