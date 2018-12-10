Police: One man shot after argument in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. - One man was shot on Main Street following an argument in Leesburg Monday morning, according to the Leesburg Police Department.
Officers said they found one man unresponsive on the scene with at least one gunshot wound. His identity and condition are unknown.
Leesburg detectives said they are interviewing the shooter, as well as witnesses who were on scene.
They said from the preliminary investigation, investigators believe there was an argument between at least two men when the shooting occurred.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
