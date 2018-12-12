Police: One man shot, killed after argument in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. - A man was shot and killed on Main Street following an argument in Leesburg Monday morning, according to the Leesburg Police Department.
Officers said they found Kevin Williams unresponsive on the scene with at least one gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.
Leesburg detectives said a man was taken into custody for questioning, but they let him go.
The man's mother said her son was fighting with the victim and she tried to break it up.
They said from the preliminary investigation, investigators believe there was an argument between at least two men when the shooting occurred.
No charges have been filed.
