Police: Orlando man drowns at Cocoa Beach park

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The Cocoa Beach Police Department is investigating a drowning at Lori Wilson Park Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to Lori Wilson Park, 1500 North Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, around 7 a.m. for a possible drowning.

When officers arrived, they witnessed several people trying to pull the man from the ocean, and with the help of officers, they were able to get the man out of the water and start first-aid., according to police.

The man was transported to a local area hospital but later died.

The drowning victim was identified as Ronald Lewis Bailey Jr., 66, of Orlando, Florida.

Cocoa Beach police ask anyone that may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 321-868-3251.

