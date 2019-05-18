  • Police: Person shot at Orlando apartment complex Saturday

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was shot at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon in Orlando, police said.

    Officers said the shooting occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Millenia Boulevard at The Village Apartments.

    When officers arrived, they found one victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

    Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and was conscious and alert.

    Orlando police have not said what led to the shooting or who pulled the trigger.

    Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 911 or Crimeline.

