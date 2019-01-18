  • Police: Man shows up at Thornton Park 7-Eleven with gunshot wound

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who had been shot showed up at a convenience store Friday afternoon in the Thornton Park neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police were called shortly before 3:45 p.m. to the 7-Eleven at East Washington Street and Summerlin Avenue, blocks from Lake Eola Park, Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said.

    Related Headlines

    Read: New Jurassic Park roller coaster headed to Islands of Adventure, documents show

    "Officers located a victim who was shot, but it is unclear where the shooting occurred," Bernal said. "No scene was located, and (there were) no calls of shots fired in the area."

    Police said the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. They said he has been uncooperative with detectives.

    Read: Police return to home where UCF exec found dead under suspicious circumstances

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories