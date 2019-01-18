ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who had been shot showed up at a convenience store Friday afternoon in the Thornton Park neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police were called shortly before 3:45 p.m. to the 7-Eleven at East Washington Street and Summerlin Avenue, blocks from Lake Eola Park, Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said.
"Officers located a victim who was shot, but it is unclear where the shooting occurred," Bernal said. "No scene was located, and (there were) no calls of shots fired in the area."
Police said the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. They said he has been uncooperative with detectives.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
