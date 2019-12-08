Police: Protesters hold peaceful protest over arrest, disappearance of Cuban activist

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a small, peaceful protest is being held in front of Pollo Tropical on South Semoran Boulevard in Orlando on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the protest is over the arrest and disappearance of an activist by the Cuban government.
Officers are at the scene monitoring the protest.
No other details were released.
