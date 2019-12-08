  • Police: Protesters hold peaceful protest over arrest, disappearance of Cuban activist

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a small, peaceful protest is being held in front of Pollo Tropical on South Semoran Boulevard in Orlando on Sunday afternoon.

    Police said the protest is over the arrest and disappearance of an activist by the Cuban government.

    Related Headlines

    Officers are at the scene monitoring the protest.

    No other details were released.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories