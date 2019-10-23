  • Police release composite sketch of man who grabbed woman jogging in Lake Nona

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The search goes on for the man who a woman said grabbed her while she was jogging along the Northlake Parkway Trail in Lake Nona, according to the Orlando Police Department.

    The woman told investigators she was on a run around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 23, when a man came behind her and touched her buttocks and her shoulder.

    Police released a composite sketch Wednesday. They said detectives worked with the woman to create it.

    Investigators said the man is described as Hispanic and in his early 20s. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches and has black spiky hair.

    Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

    No other details were released.

