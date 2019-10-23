Police release composite sketch of man who grabbed woman jogging in Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. - The search goes on for the man who a woman said grabbed her while she was jogging along the Northlake Parkway Trail in Lake Nona, according to the Orlando Police Department.
READ: 'Incidents like this are frightening': Woman attacked while jogging on Orlando trail, police say
Related Headlines
The woman told investigators she was on a run around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 23, when a man came behind her and touched her buttocks and her shoulder.
Police released a composite sketch Wednesday. They said detectives worked with the woman to create it.
Investigators said the man is described as Hispanic and in his early 20s. He stands 5 feet, 8 inches and has black spiky hair.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
No other details were released.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}