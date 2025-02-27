Police release video after several cars stolen from Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Carson Beck

MIAMI, Fla. — A man is in custody after a burglary at the home of Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Carson Beck.

New body camera video shows Beck and his girlfriend telling police about what happened last Thursday.

“We woke up this morning and we were about to leave, and we had three cars parked, the garage doors wide open, both gates wide open and my cars were gone. Yeah, her car got moved. Her car was parked right here,” Beck says in the video.

Deputies were able to find their Range Rover and Mercedes, but their Lamborghini is still missing.

20-year-old Tykwon Anderson now faces charges of burglary and grand theft.

