Possible human skull found in wooded area in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville are responding to a crime scene investigation Monday.

Officers said potentially part of a human skull was found near a wooded area at Willow Creek Boulevard and Grissom Parkway.

Officers were seen emerging from the woods in the area carrying shovels and a rake.

Titusville police said the possible skull has been sent off for testing with the medical examiner.

Police said they have been investigating the area for two days but no other evidence has been found.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

