Police in Sanford are on the lookout for a suspicious man

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is looking for a suspicious man who’s made vulgar comments to young women this past week.

The suspect was described as a white man with a thin build, no facial hair, and long curvy/wavy hair to his ears. He was wearing sunglasses and driving a silver or gray four-door with tinted windows, a spoiler, and a pink license plate cover.

On Feb. 26, 2025, SPD responded to a call involving the suspect on S. Holly Avenue between W. 20th Street and W. 24th Street.

There, the first victim stated the suspect drove up to her, made vulgar sexual comments towards her, and left the area without further incident.

A second incident occurred later that day, around 4:15 p.m., on W. 24th Street, between Hartwell Avenue and S. Marshall Avenue.

The second victim reported a similar male driving up to her, making vulgar comments towards her and driving off.

One of the victims indicated similar interactions with the same male on Feb. 24, 2025, around 9:00 a.m. near Maple Avenue and 18th Street, and on Feb. 25, 2025, around 4:15 p.m. near Chase Avenue and 24th Street.

The investigation is ongoing, if anyone has seen anything regarding these incidents, or has experienced a similar incident they are asked to call the Sanford POlice Department.

