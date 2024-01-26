Police search for driver involved on hit-and-run crash, victim suffered serious injuries, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver and vehicle involved in the hit and run of a bicyclist.

On Wednesday, around 2:00 a.m., police responded to to a report of a hit and run crash in the area of 25th Street and Park Avenue.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police said the vehicle involved in the crash left the scene without rendering aid or providing information.

Read: Girls who vanished from Sorrento foster home found safe in Louisiana; mother in custody

According to witnesses, the vehicle is believed to be a dark in color pickup truck that left the area driving westbound on 25th Street.

Read: Family of woman killed by gator sues retirement community

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run, please contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477).

Read: Daylight saving time 2024: When do we change our clocks and spring forward?

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group