UPDATE: Police suspend search for man in Clermont, officers say

    By: James Tutten

    CLERMONT, Fla. - After originally calling him “armed and dangerous,” Clermont police have suspended a search for a man Sunday.

    Police said the man is “no longer considered armed and dangerous” and they are no longer seeking charges against him.

    Officers did not go into further details and thanked everyone for their assistance.

     

