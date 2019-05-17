Police search for assailant after man shot in west Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the buttocks in west Orlando just before 4 a.m. Friday.
Officers said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Police said they have no suspects or motive identified at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.
