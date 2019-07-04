Police search for gunmen after man shot at home in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - Police are looking for help after a man was shot at a home in Cocoa on Wednesday night.
Officers said the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. at a home on Lynell Lane.
When police arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said.
The man was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition, according to a press release.
Detectives have not released a description of the gunmen but said they have “received descriptions of suspects and are currently following leads.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).
