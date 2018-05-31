Police search for missing Osceola teen; may be traveling with man named Johnny

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Police in Osceola County are looking for a missing teenager.
FDLE issued a missing child alert for Sarroya Wiggins, 17, from Osceola.
She was last seen Wednesday in the area of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Kissimmee Vineland Road, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue dress and black sandals, carrying a blue purse and wearing a cheetah print scarf in her hair.
She may be in the company of a man named Johnny traveling in an silver Audi, police said.
If you have any information, contact FDLE or the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222, or call 911.
