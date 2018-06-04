SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Altamonte Springs police and Seminole County deputies are looking for a missing woman who went for a swim in Lake Orienta early Monday morning and disappeared in the water.
An Altamonte Springs police spokesperson said a woman called police around 2:30 a.m. saying she and her friend were swimming in the lake. The woman who called police said she made her way back to the dock, but her friend did not.
Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s dive team and helicopter are searching the lake the surrounding area.
Investigators did not release the name of the woman they are looking for.
Location of the search efforts at Lake Orienta:
