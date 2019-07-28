UPDATE: Orlando woman reported missing for 2 days found safe, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - 5:20 p.m. update:
Orlando police said Aida Diaz was found safe Sunday.
No other details were released.
Original report:
Orlando police are looking for a woman who has been missing for two days and is believed to have early dementia, officials said.
Officers said Aida Diaz, 71, lives at the Vista Verde Apartments on South Hiawassee Road.
Diaz is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build, light brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.
