  • Police search for person of interest after man found dead inside Ocoee home

    By: Ashley Edlund , James Tutten

    Updated:

    OCOEE, Fla. - Police are searching for a person of interest after finding a man dead inside an Orange County home.

    The death was reported earlier Sunday morning at a home on Wurst Road near Wild Fern Lane in Ocoee.

    Ocoee police said Jose Luis Chaves is not being called a suspect but may have been with the victim when he died.

    Yellow police tape blocked off the driveway of the home for most of the day Sunday as Ocoee police investigated the death.

    Neighbors said they noticed something was going on before officers arrived.

    “I just noticed one police car in the driveway, and before you know it, there was, like 10,” said neighbor Raymond Daniel.

    Officers said a man was found dead inside the home but did not say if he died during an accident or if someone killed him.

    Ocoee police have not identified the victim.

