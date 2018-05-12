  • Police search for toddler last seen at park near downtown Orlando

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A search was underway Friday evening for a 3-year-old girl who was last seen at a park in the Callahan neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Aiyana "Yona" Bartholomae was last seen at about 10 p.m. at a park near the Callahan Neighborhood Center at North Parramore Avenue and West Washington Street, Orlando police Lt. Philip Maio said.

    Aiyana was wearing a white dress with a black strap and pink boots with butterflies on them, Maio said. Her hair is tied back in a ponytail, he said.

    No other details were given.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Orlando police at 321-235-5300.

