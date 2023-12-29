Police search for person who vandalized Jewish school in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — Police in Clermont are looking for help to track down someone accused of vandalizing a Jewish school.

Officers said the vandalism happened Dec. 10 at a Hebrew Bible school on US Highway 27.

Investigators released pictures of the suspect on Thursday.

Police did not say how much damage was done to the location.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to call the Clermont Police Department.

