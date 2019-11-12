Police searching for man they say attacked, sexually battered child in Orlando park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who they say attacked and sexually battered a child at an Orlando park last week.
Orlando police said the unknown attacker is described as a man in his mid-20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks.
Officers said the child, whose age has not been released, was attacked Nov. 5 around 9 p.m. in LeRoy Heoquist Park, which borders Chickasaw Elementary School on Alder Avenue.
Police released a sketch of the man on Tuesday.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to contact Orlando police.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
