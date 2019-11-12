  • Police searching for man they say attacked, sexually battered child in Orlando park

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who they say attacked and sexually battered a child at an Orlando park last week.

    Orlando police said the unknown attacker is described as a man in his mid-20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

    Officers said the child, whose age has not been released, was attacked Nov. 5 around 9 p.m. in LeRoy Heoquist Park, which borders Chickasaw Elementary School on Alder Avenue.

    Police released a sketch of the man on Tuesday.

    Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to contact Orlando police.

