Police searching for missing 11-year-old

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Police are searching for 11-year-old Kalie Lee Noble.
Noble was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Hoagland Boulevard.
Noble stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Noble's whereabouts is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.
