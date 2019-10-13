  • Police searching for missing 11-year-old

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Police are searching for 11-year-old Kalie Lee Noble.

    Noble was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Hoagland Boulevard.

    Related Headlines

    Noble stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

    Anyone with information regarding Noble's whereabouts is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories