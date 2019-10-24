Police searching for person who broke into unmarked patrol car in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - Police are searching for the person who broke into an unmarked patrol car parked inside a Maitland apartment complex Thursday morning.
Maitland police did not specify which law enforcement agency the unmarked car was from, but said it did not belong to the Maitland Police Department.
Lt. Louis Grindle said officers do not believe any weapons were stolen from the car, which was parked outside Dwell Apartments off Maitland Summit Boulevard.
Maitland officers, along with deputies from the Orange County and Seminole County sheriff's offices, are combing the area searching for the assailant.
Grindle said Orange County deputies are assisting the search with a K-9 officer and a helicopter, and Seminole County deputies are helping establish a perimeter as the search continues for the assailant.
