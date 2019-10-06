  • Police searching for person who shot man in Popeyes parking lot

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is looking for a person it said shot a man in a Popeyes parking lot.

    Around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Popeyes near Bruton Boulevard and Columbia Street.

    Police said two people got into an argument and someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

    According to police, one man was hit and taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

    No other details were released.

