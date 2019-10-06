Police searching for person who shot man in Popeyes parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is looking for a person it said shot a man in a Popeyes parking lot.
Around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the Popeyes near Bruton Boulevard and Columbia Street.
Related Headlines
Police said two people got into an argument and someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.
According to police, one man was hit and taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.
No other details were released.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}