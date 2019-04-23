Police seek help identifying man involved in Flagler County convenience store shooting

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a man who they said shot another man at a Bunnell gas station.
Video footage captured the moment when a man raised his gun to shoot the victim at the Circle K around 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Police said the shooting came out of nowhere, as the gunman was involved in a brawl but moments later pulled out a firearm and rang off shots.
In the video, you can see there's a large group of people outside the gas station. A man then grabs a woman in front of him, which in turn sets off the brawl, the video shows.
After rolling on the ground, the shooter pops up and fires shots toward the victim, striking him in the back, the video shows.
The victim is expected to be alright.
Officials said they want help identifying the gunman because of the lives he endangered in the shooting.
If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call the Flager County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.
