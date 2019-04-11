Police seek to identify man in Buzz Lightyear ride photo in connection with burglary

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Winter Park Police Department said Thursday morning that officers seek to identify a man in connection with a residential burglary.
Police said a residential burglary happened and a man was seen using a MagicBand that was stolen during that time.
Disney's MagicBands are trackable.
Winter Park police took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help to identify him, using a face palm emoji after writing: “Not Galactic Heroes.”
The photo shows the man riding Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom.
Police did not say if the man is a suspect in the burglary or if he purchased a stolen pass.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313.
Hey friends and #DisTwitter, we need your help identifying this man. A residential burglary occurred and the suspect was captured using a magic band that was stolen during that time. These guys are definitely not Galactic Heroes 🤦🏻♀️ call 407-644-1313 with any info! #BOLO pic.twitter.com/JrwCW2Wq8h— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) April 11, 2019
