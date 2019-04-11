  • Police seek to identify man in Buzz Lightyear ride photo in connection with burglary

    By: Kelly Healey , Jason Kelly

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Winter Park Police Department said Thursday morning that officers seek to identify a man in connection with a residential burglary.

    Police said a residential burglary happened and a man was seen using a MagicBand that was stolen during that time.

    Disney's MagicBands are trackable.

    Winter Park police took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help to identify him, using a face palm emoji after writing: “Not Galactic Heroes.”

    The photo shows the man riding Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom.

    Police did not say if the man is a suspect in the burglary or if he purchased a stolen pass.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313.

     

