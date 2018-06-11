Police standoff at Orlando apartment complex near Universal

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orlando Police are involved in a standoff at an apartment complex.
Dozens of police officers are set up outside the Westbrook Apartment complex on Eaglesmere Drive, just north of Universal Studios.
So far, Orlando police have not said what happened.
A woman who lives in the apartment building tells Channel 9's Steve Barrett she heard gunfire, then saw by an officer that appeared to be injured being rushed away in an SUV.
The witness said police then went door to door escorting people out of their homes as the standoff began.
Channel 9's Ty Russell reports from the scene that an ambulance left the scene accompanied by a police escort. There are also police investigating in the vicinity of a nearby Hooters on Kirkland Road.
Location of the apartment standoff:
