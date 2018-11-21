Police surround Orlando apartment building

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police officers have surrounded an apartment building.
Officers responded to the Palms Apartments on Mercy Drive just off of West Colonial Drive.
Orlando police response at apartment complex on Mercy Drive @WFTV pic.twitter.com/VttX0tM2ao— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) November 21, 2018
Officers have not released details about why officers are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News as we work to get more information.
