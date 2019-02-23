0 Police: Suspect seen checking for damage after Tampa man killed by hit-and-run driver in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are hoping new video will lead them to the driver accused of hitting and killing a man along John Young Parkway earlier this month.

The video shows the driver get out and look at the car at a red light.

It’s been 10 days since the accident happened on Feb. 12 and family members don't understand why an arrest hasn’t been made.

The crash occurred at a very busy intersection and family members of the victim, Kevin Daniels, believes someone saw something.

“Good people don't deserve to be left out on the side of the road like that,” said Daniel’s niece Shy Fergus.

Fergus said the family is disgusted by the fact that Daniels was hit by a car and left to die.

“Why didn't you at least call the police?” Fergus said. “Why did he have to be found by somebody else?”

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. while Daniels was crossing John Young Parkway at Arlington Street.

Orlando police believe the car seen in the video crashed into Daniels.

“He was visiting a friend in Orlando and he was supposed to be on his way back to Tampa,” Fergus said.

The video shows that, before the driver left the area, he got out to checking his car for damage.

Police said the car is a dark-colorrd Toyota Corolla with Florida tags.

“He's a pretty big guy. There has to be some type of damage done to the car,” Fergus said.

Daniels leaves behind two teens, an adult son and an unborn child.

