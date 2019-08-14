Police: SWAT team responds after armed man reports false burglary, fires shots in Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man armed with a rifle called Orlando police before 5 a.m. Wednesday to report someone was breaking into his garage, but police said when they arrived there was no sign of a burglary.
Lt. Diego Toruno said the man fired two shots inside the second floor of the home on Lupine Avenue not directed at officers responding to the scene. He said the man’s adult cousin was inside the house on the first floor and was safely removed from the home.
Toruno said SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and were able to also get the caller out of the home safely and confiscate his gun. He said the man will undergo a mental health evaluation.
He said officers are questioning the caller, but that he has not been charged with a crime. Toruno said police have responded to calls at the home in the past, but did not elaborate.
RIGHT NOW @OrlandoPolice officers leaving the scene near Boggy Creek & Dowden Rd. We also saw SWAT trucks leave too. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/5lXPf8lhaZ— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) August 14, 2019
